An off-duty police officer who punched a man in the head would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, Gloucestershire Police has said.

Cameron Talbot, a former police constable, was involved in an altercation in the grounds of a pub in Bishop’s Cleeve. Police officers were already at the pub carrying out enquiries into an unrelated incident when the fight broke out.

Deputy Chief Constable Katy Barrow-Grint said: “Police officers were already at the pub carrying out enquiries in relation to another incident when a fight broke out. Instead of assisting his colleagues deescalate the situation, former PC Talbot, punched a man in the head.

“He failed to listen to the commands the other two officers were giving him and behaved aggressively, resulting in both officers deploying their Pava spray on him. One officer also drew their Taser although didn’t discharge it.

“Whether on duty or off duty, police officers have a duty to conduct themselves in a manner befitting their role as a public servant and former PC Talbot will have known this. His actions risk damaging the public’s trust in the police service.”

Talbot resigned from Gloucestershire Constabulary in September 2023, nearly six months after the incident occurred.

He was originally charged with battery and assaulting an emergency worker, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) later offered no evidence in court. Gloucestershire Police's Professional Standards Department challenged the decision, but the CPS recently confirmed that the charges cannot be reinstated.

An accelerated misconduct hearing took place in December at Police Headquarters, with the outcome published on April 28. The delay in publication was due to the force awaiting an update from the CPS.

The hearing found that Talbot had breached the standards of Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct. The panel, chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Arman Mathieson, ruled that his actions amounted to gross misconduct, and confirmed that Talbot would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving.

His name has now been added to the Police Barred List, preventing him from holding future policing roles in the UK.