Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter and son-in-law have been disqualified from serving as charity trustees amid an ongoing investigation into the foundation named after the war veteran.

In a statement, the Ingram-Moore family revealed that Hannah and her husband Colin received a disqualification order from the Charity Commission. Although they could appeal the decision, the family has chosen not to, citing the “profound emotional upheaval and financial burden” as reasons that make an appeal “untenable.”

The couple founded the Captain Tom Foundation in May 2020 in honour of Sir Tom who shot to fame for his fundraising efforts during the first Covid-19 lockdown. However, it came under scrutiny by the charity watchdog over its management and its independence from Sir Tom’s family.

The family’s statement read: “We have been served an order of disqualification as trustees by the Charity Commission, and it was stated that if we did not appeal this order, by the 25th June 2024 deadline, we would appear on the register of removed persons. The disqualification has been imposed without the conclusion of the statutory inquiry into The Captain Tom Foundation.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore and husband Colin pay their respects as they place a wreath on The Burma Star Memorial November 04, 2021 in Alrewas, Staffordshire. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) | Getty Images

"The Commission's failure to conclude the inquiry prolongs our deep distress and hinders our ability to move on with our lives, extending the pain and impact on our family and our father/grandfathers' legacy. It has been a harrowing and debilitating ordeal that has gone on for over two years.

"We are increasingly concerned that the Charity Commission's process may have evolved into a relentless pursuit, and question whether it is a tactic by the Commission to make our lives more difficult, by suspending us in constant fear and mental anguish.

"The orders of disqualification do not state that Hannah Ingram-Moore or Colin Ingram-Moore have misappropriated or received unauthorised payments from the charity's funds, including public donations. We have never accessed or made any payments from the charity's bank account.

"Independent Trustees have maintained full control over the charity's finances since inception. We fundamentally disagree with the conclusions reached by the Charity Commission. Despite our vehement objections to the Disqualification Order, we have made the extremely difficult decision not to pursue an appeal. The profound emotional upheaval and financial burden make such a course of action untenable.

"It is widely recognised that the funds raised in April 2020 were directed entirely to NHS Charities Together. Public donations were managed by JustGiving and transferred directly to NHS Charities Together, without any involvement from our family in the distribution process. We have fully co-operated with the Charity Commission at all times."