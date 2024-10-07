Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four pupils were taken to hospital after a school bus carrying students from Strangford College to Bango overturned.

The crash occurred on Monday afternoon on the Ballyblack Road East near Carrowdore, Co Down, as emergency services rushed to the scene.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed that 43 people, including the driver, were on board when the double-decker bus crashed into a field, landing on its side.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: “Following a road traffic incident this afternoon in the Carrowdore area, the Northern Ireland Ambulance declared a major incident, based on the number of resources required to attend the incident. NIAS has assessed and treated patients at the scene, with four currently requiring further treatment at hospital.”

Dylan Lee, a 12-year-old student from Strangford Integrated College, recounted the frightening moment of the crash. Sitting on the top deck with a friend, he said the bus hit a post, stalled, and began rolling down a hill."It started shaking,"Dylan recalled, adding that after closing his eyes, he found himself on the floor when he opened them again. His friend was unharmed apart from a minor arm injury.

His mother, Stacey Lee, shared the horror of hearing her son's voice during the chaos, describing how"he was screaming that he had crashed,"with the sound of other students crying in the background. Dylan also said a bystander used a hammer to smash the bus windows, helping the trapped students escape.

Emergency services, including five fire appliances and a specialist rescue team, quickly arrived at the scene to assist in the rescue efforts. The South Eastern Health Trust confirmed that the major incident response had ended, although medical teams at the Ulster Hospital continued to treat the injured.

Translink, Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, said they are fully cooperating with the police investigation. Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “We can confirm an Ulsterbus service carrying school pupils from Strangford College to Bangor has been involved in an incident on the Ballyblack Road East.

“No other vehicles were involved in this incident. Emergency services were called to the scene, and NIAS assessed and treated 43 pupils plus the driver, with four taken to hospital for further treatment. Our thoughts are with all those involved in this incident.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) described the crash as a “serious road traffic collision.” Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said:“This has been a shocking incident, and my thoughts this evening are with all of those affected and their families. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the emergency crews attending the scene and to the hospital staff caring for those who have been injured.”

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.