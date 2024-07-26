Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A criminal investigation has been launched against a Greater Manchester Police officer after a man was filmed being kicked and stamped on as he lay on the floor at Manchester Airport, said a police watchdog.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the suspended police constable is now under investigation after his behaviour was caught on camera earlier this week. The footage, reported to have been filmed at Manchester Airport’s terminal two on Tuesday, shows the officer in question which a taser in his hand appearing to stamp on the head of a man who is lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

A second man, who appeared to have his arms above his head while sat on a bench and slowly moved to lie on the ground, was also struck by the officer. The officer was later filmed pepper-spraying another man before wrestling him to the ground.

The IOPC has also said the constable that he is being investigated for potential gross misconduct for a number of alleged breaches of professional standards, including his use of force.

A screen-grab from a video that shows a man being kicked by GMP officers at Manchester Airport | SWNS

The watchdog previously said it had received a second referral from Greater Manchester Police. The first relates to the use of force against a man detained on the ground and the second relates to the same officers use of Pava spray on another man at the airport.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “We can confirm we are conducting a criminal investigation into the use of force during events which took place on July 23 at Manchester Airport. We are arranging to interview a police constable under criminal caution as soon as possible.

“I have today met one of the men who was involved and his family members to outline our investigation and we will continue to update them and Greater Manchester Police as our enquiries progress. We will be speaking to the man involved in the second incident as soon as we can.

A woman speaks to the media as people gather outside the office of Andy Burnham | Getty Images

“The family has asked me to reiterate their call for peace and wish to stress that they do not condone any acts of violence as a result of this incident. We are meeting with a number of community leaders in Rochdale this afternoon to listen to their concerns and explain our role.

“Our investigation continues to gather relevant evidence and will be following a number of lines of enquiry. We will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

Greater Manchester Police said three of their officers had been assaulted in the incident, including a female constable who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.

The incident sparked protests in Manchester city centre for two nights in a row where crowds gathered outside Rochdale police station, with some masked demonstrators throwing eggs and chanting “GMP shame on you”.

Rochdale Labour MP Paul Waugh, who has spoken with the family involved in the airport incident, said in a statement: “Extremists of all kinds are going to try and exploit this and hijack it for their own ends, and that is the last thing this town needs. So, it’s my job to make sure that the family, who have responded quite dignifiedly, get their wishes, which is to see calm prevail, but also for justice to be served.”