A man was brutally attacked and kicked in the head by two teenagers on a popular beach in Cornwall.

The horrific assault occurred on Crinnis Beach, which is now part of Carlyon Bay, in Cornwall, on April 11 between 5.45pm and 6.30pm. The victim was confronted by two youths and verbally assaulted.

He was then savagely kicked in the head multiple times by the youths. The assault was so violent, the victim lost consciousness.

A heroic woman stepped in to help the victim after the assault. He was taken to hospital but fortunately his injuries are neither life-changing nor life-threatening. Devon and Cornwall Police are now urging witnesses, particularly the woman who assisted the man, to come forward.

Devon and Cornwall Police stated: "Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anybody who may have witnessed it, especially a woman who came to the aid of the victim. Anybody with information should contact us on 101 or via our website quoting 50250091265."

Carlyon Bay, comprises of Crinnis, Shorthorn and Polgaver beaches, and is a short distance from St Austell. Crinnis Beach features a distinct outcrop of rock, commonly known as Crinnis Island, sloping gently seawards.