The boss of South West Water has apologised and admitted that “small traces” of the disease Cryptosporidium has been found in water samples

South West Water boss, Susan Davy, has apologised to customers after admitting that “small traces” of the disease Cryptosporidium was found in its water supply. Ms Davy said in an email to customers that “ground technicians have been working around the clock to identify the source” and “rectify the situation”.

She said that compensation payment to customers affected “will be increased to £115” which will be paid automatically, adding that she is “truly sorry for the disruption” and “wider anxiety this has caused”. She wrote in an email: “On Wednesday 15 May, we advised those in the affected area to boil their drinking water before consuming it, following test results indicating the presence of cryptosporidium at Hillhead.

“Recent tests showed that water leaving our treatment works was clear. However, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, we detected small traces of cryptosporidium in the Hillhead area of Brixham. Working with the UK Health Security Agency, we moved quickly to issue a boil water notice to affected customers and businesses.

“Since then, our ground technicians have been working around the clock to identify the source of the contamination and rectify the situation so we can resume a normal water supply.”

Ms Davy added in the email: “To those in the affected area and our customers across the South West, I am truly sorry for the disruption and wider anxiety this has caused. While incidents like these are thankfully very rare, our customers expect a safe, clean, and reliable source of drinking water. I know on this occasion we have fallen significantly short of what you expect of us.”

It comes as a report from the government's own Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) suggested that the threat of the parasite was second only to suppliers running out of drinking water completely. The DWI assessment found that not enough was being done to mitigate the risk of cryptosporidium infesting drinking water supplies.

Hundreds of Devon residents are reporting suffering from a wave of diarrhoea and agonising stomach cramps linked to the faecal-borne parasite cryptosporidium. Only 22 cases of people being infected have been officially detected but the real total is predicted to be higher.

Ms Davy said that South West Water will be “providing updates, including on our website homepage and ‘In Your Area’ section, with additional information on Facebook” and its “team is also available to answer your questions.” She added: “All of us at South West Water live and work in the region, just like you. It is our home and a place we love.