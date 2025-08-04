A man was attacked outside his home by cyclists after an argument.

Now police have released a picture of someone they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

Police say a driver spoke to two cyclists and they had a disagreement - it has not been revealed what the row was about.

After the disagreement, the cyclists followed the man home where one of them grabbed the victim by the throat after he got out of his car. The two cyclists left after a neighbour came to the victim’s aid.

Police want to speak to this man after a driver was attacked by two cyclists in Moreton-in-Marsh in the Cotswolds | Gloucestershire Police

The suspect was a white man, 6ft, and of an athletic build. He wore a white cycling helmet, black shorts, glasses, and black and white trainers. His bike was white with black tyres.

The second suspect was also white, 6ft an athletic. He had black hair and was wearing black Lycra; his bike was red, yellow and green.

A police statement said: “Following the assault, the victim was left with grazes to his arm and marks to his throat, as well as being shaken up by the incident.”

It happened on 11.30am on Tuesday, July 1 in Moreton-in-Marsh in the Cotswolds. Police released details on Monday this week.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has any information about the incident can contact Gloucestershire Police through their website, quoting incident 183 of July 1.