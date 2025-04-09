Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hertfordshire's Dacorum borough council has axed the community's plans to commemorate the end of the Second World War on May 8 with a parade, The Telegraph has reported.

The Liberal Democrat-run council advised people to host their own street parties if they wish to celebrate the day. Explaining why the council made the decision against a military parade, councillor Caroline Smith-Wright declared: "We have decided at this point to enable communities to come together and have street parties and I think that is for the community, that is for everyone, that encompasses everybody – it doesn’t just leave the elite and people to just, kind of, parade.

"This is about normal people celebrating in their communities, bringing people together, sharing food, sitting at a table, celebrating and I think that’s a fine way to celebrate VE Day." Special events are being planned across the UK, including a flypast over London, and a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey attended by members of the Royal family and veterans.

Rattled politicians have hit out at the council which deems the parade “too elitist”. Conservative councillor Graeme Elliot told The Telegraph: “I’m very dismayed about the lack of celebrations.

Hertfordshire's Dacorum borough council has axed the community's plans to commemorate the end of the Second World War on May 8 with a parade, The Telegraph has reported. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

"My father fought in that war. I had an uncle who died in the Battle of France. That was the golden generation. So you think 50 years of a council is far more important than the men and women who gave their lives?".

Independent Jan Maddern said: "I’m quite dismayed by this as well. We missed in effect the 75th anniversary of VE Day because we were in Covid. I can remember having street parties where we all sat on our drives in my cul-de-sac, safe distancing from everyone else. I think we should do better."