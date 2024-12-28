Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dad who was a ‘one in a million’ is being mourned by his devastated family after his death two days before Christmas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cyclist Anthony Brian Milburn died on December 23 following a collision with a BMW 5 Series. The 34-year-old was airlifted to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Partner Kirstan Helliwell paid an emotional tribute to her fiancé, who she said was “gone just as his life was at its best”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyclist Anthony Brian Milburn died on December 23 in County Durham following a collision with a BMW 5 Series. The 34-year-old was airlifted to hospital but died as a result of his injuries. | Picture released by Durham Constabulary

She said: “My gorgeous boy, words cannot describe the heartache I feel right now.

“You are my best friend, my fiance, dad to Cameron and three other boys and a step daughter, loving son, and brother to his siblings, uncle and special friend to those closest to him. You will be forever in our hearts. I love you and will forever be your rock”.

The collision happened on the A688 in County Durham, near Binchester Services, at just after 7.40am on Monday, December 23. He died at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Anthony’s sister Tricia added: “He was the best big brother and there when I needed him. He was one in a million”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw it or has dashcam footage of the car or cyclist beforehand. Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing [email protected], or calling 101, quoting incident number 56 of December 23.