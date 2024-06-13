Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A High Court judge Dame Jennifer Roberts has died aged 71

A High Court judge Dame Jennifer Roberts, died aged 71 on June 10 after battling terminal cancer since September 2023. Known affectionately as Jenny, she was called to the bar in 1988 and had been serving as a judge in the family division since 2014.

A valedictory ceremony held on Thursday at the Royal Courts of Justice in London saw a large attendance of barristers and judges, paying tribute to the mother-of-two, described by many as “the best of us”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the start of the ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr addressed the members of Mrs Justice Roberts’ family attending remotely and said: “I wish you could all see how very full the court is.”

Baroness Carr continued: “She was bright, she was funny and she was kind… As a person she was beautiful inside and out. She was a tremendously popular high court judge and we will miss her sorely.”

A High Court judge Dame Jennifer Roberts has died aged 71 | In Pictures via Getty Images

President of the Family Division Sir Andrew McFarlane also paid tribute, describing Mrs Justice Roberts as a person who “cared about one and all”.

He said: “There is one word, a simple word, that you may come away from what I say this afternoon: love. Love in its widest sense. She was the kindest and most thoughtful and sweet of individuals. She loved her life as a busy barrister, she loved life on the bench.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad