David Beckham Adidas Predator football boots with error sell for a massive £19,000
A pair of David Beckham's Adidas Predator boots sold for more than 10 times their estimated price
Few football boots are as recognisable as the Adidas Predators worn by the likes of Kaka, Zinedine Zidane, and of course, David Beckham. But that being said, few could have predicted the price a rare pair of his Predators from the late 1990s would fetch.
David Beckham's old boots stitched with an embarrassing mistake sold for £19,000 - almost ten times their estimate. The former England legend wore the black, white and red Adidas Predators just before the France 1998 World Cup.
They had his nickname embroidered on the fold-down tongue, but it appears as 'Beck's' not 'Becks'. Beckham and wife Victoria are widely referred to as Posh and Becks - with no apostrophe. Beckham, 48, wore them in the battling 0-0 draw with Italy on October 11, 1997 which secured qualification - as featured on the recent Beckham Netflix documentary.
Bargain Hunt’s Charles Hanson, who owns the auction house, said: “It’s a brilliant result. I think the quirky apostrophe error made the boots even more desirable as it makes them more scarce. David Beckham memorabilia will always be sought after.
“He has long been one of England’s biggest superstars, plus right now his profile is higher than ever due to the success of the Netflix documentary ‘Beckham’. Millions of viewers are fascinated by his life story and some are discovering how special he is for the first time.
“His showbiz lifestyle and success post-football keep him in the public eye but it all began thanks to his ability to kick a ball. I wasn’t surprised to see his football boots surpass estimate. They’re a rare memento of a brilliant player. And, after all, a misplaced apostrophe never stopped anyone scoring from a brilliant free kick.”
The boots were expected to sell for £2,000-£3,000 but fetched £19,024 when they went under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers on November 14.
The point clinched qualification for the World Cup. The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid ace was famously sent off in the tournament. He kicked out at Diego Simone in the last-16 clash which the Three Lions lost on penalties. A 1999 Manchester United short-sleeved home shirt with 'Beckham 7' on the back sold also for £250. The large, Umbro shirt, new with tags, has 'Premiership Champions F.A. Cup Winners Champions League Winners 1998-99' stitched round the badge.