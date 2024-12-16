A delivery driver in London was involved in a serious motorcycle accident that left him undergoing three surgeries.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The delivery driver, called Lucas, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help him “cover basic expenses during this period of recovery”. The motorcycle accident occurred on 11 June this year and he said it “almost resulted in the amputation of my leg”.

Writing on the page, Lucas said: “I have already undergone three surgeries and still have two more to go, in addition to a long period of physiotherapy. Unfortunately, I will be unable to walk and work for about six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really need the support of you, friends and colleagues in the field, to help me cover basic expenses during this period of recovery. Any help will be greatly appreciated. Thank you!”.

A delivery driver in London was involved in a serious motorcycle accident that left him undergoing three surgeries. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

Lucas hoped to raise £5,000 and that target has already been smashed, with just over £5,000 being donated so far. Lucas added photos to the GoFundMe page showing the extent of his injuries. Photos, that are quite horrific and gruesome, show his leg bloodied as ambulance crew helped him.

Yesterday (Sunday 15 December) Lucas posted an update sharing how thankful he is. He said: “From the bottom of my heart thankyou all for donating. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all, may god bless you and bring you all happiness and good health “.