Drivers are being warned that they could face a heavy penalty from the DVLA if they fail to report these changes on their licence.

Motorists have been warned by experts that if they do not disclose vital information relating to their licence, they could face a hefty fine and even points on their licence.

Under current rules, drivers in the UK must disclose any changes to any of the following six categories to the DVLA as soon as possible. The seven pieces of information you must disclose are:

Name

Address

Medical conditions

Eyesight deterioration

Vehicle modifications

SORN declaration (if your vehicle is now registered as off-road)

If your car is stolen/when you no longer own a vehicle

Keeping your personal and vehicle details updated with the DVLA is a legal requirement. If drivers do not inform the DVLA of changes to any of the above categories and if they do not provide details upon request, they could face a fine of up to £1,000 and even six points on their licence.

A spokesperson for car repair finance company Bumper told The Mirror: "There are clear legal responsibilities when it comes to updating the DVLA. This includes not only personal information, like name or address, but also changes that could affect someone's ability to drive safely, like eyesight or medical conditions.

"Keeping accurate records is important not just for legal reasons, but also to make sure insurance stays valid and drivers can be reached when needed. Most updates can be made online in just a few minutes. Not telling the DVLA about important changes can lead to fines of up to £1,000, even if it was an honest mistake.

"If a car has significant modifications – like a new exhaust, colour change, or bodywork alterations – the DVLA may need to inspect it. Keeping them informed ensures the vehicle remains road legal."

There are many legal requirements for drivers in the UK, with the UK Government saying on its website: “You must do several things before you drive a car or ride a motorcycle. These include getting a driving licence, registering, insuring and taxing your vehicle, and getting an MOT.

“These are legal requirements and apply to everyone. You may hold personal views about the law, but these do not change your legal responsibilities.”