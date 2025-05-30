Eamonn Holmes has vowed to “redouble” his efforts to walk again, as he looks back at an old picture of him.

The 65-year-old, best known for his long-running role on This Morning and now a presenter on GB News, shared an emotional update with fans on social media, posting a photo from 2022 in which he stands upright in a suit beside a DeLorean sports car. “Great picture popped up from 3 years but it’s made me sad – I could walk,” he wrote. “Got to redouble my efforts.”

In a longer caption posted on Instagram, he wrote: “This pic tells me this was 3 years ago in my Home City of Belfast. I was making a big extravaganza featuring The Ulster Orchestra and Film and TV music associated with famous producers.

“It actually made me very sad looking at it because I could walk then and can’t now . I pray to God and the new Docs that I am seeing that all will change and change soon . Keep you posted and please think of me.”

Holmes has faced a series of medical challenges in recent years, including spinal surgery in 2022, a fractured shoulder in 2023, and a double hip replacement in 2016. He has been battling chronic pain since a follow-up spinal procedure in late 2022 and suffered multiple falls, both at home and on live television.

The most recent incident occurred during a broadcast on GB News, when a chair collapsed beneath him. Addressing viewers at the end of the programme, he said: “The chair gave way and I was lying flat on my back with my head hanging off the set.

“The first hour or so I was OK because the adrenaline kicked in, but then as the morning went on I felt the aches and pains. The worst thing is that two weeks ago I was hospitalised for a similar fall in the same area – back of my neck, head and shoulders – and that’s all come back.”

He added: “We’re going to have to replace the chairs because I’m not the only one to have fallen.”

Fans responded with support after his update on Instagram, with one writing, “Awh bless you. I will pray for your health issues for sure. Us Norn Irish stick together always.” Another said: “Your health is your wealth for sure. You WILL turn this around Eamon, we are all rooting for you. Prayers from Bangor, Co Down.”

This comes as Holmes is going through a divorce from his wife and former co-host Ruth Langsford, with whom he shared a £3.6 million home in Surrey. He was last seen in public using a mobility scooter and has appeared at events with a walking frame. At the 2023 TRIC Awards, he told reporters he was “not OK.”