GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes shocked viewers after he fell off his chair live on air.

The veteran TV personality was presenting his GB News breakfast show alongside co-presenter Ellie Costello when his chair suffered a malfunction live on air. The camera did not catch the moment the 65-year-old tumbled to the floor, with guest panelist Charlie Rowley speaking at the time.

Costello could be heard exclaiming in the background, while Rowley looked visibly concerned by his condition. Holmes could, however, be heard telling his co-stars that he was “fine” and to “just carry on”.

Holmes, who has been plagued by health issues in recent years which has included undergoing spinal surgery and a double hip replacement, revealed later on the show that he was left feeling “the aches and pains” as the morning went on. He told GB News after the fall: “The first hour or so I was ok, I think the adrenaline... you’re ok. But then as the morning goes on you feel the aches and pains”

The former This Morning star revealed that he was left even more shaken up by the incident after having a similar fall at home earlier this month. He explained: “The worst thing about this of course, comes at a time where I was hospitalised two weeks ago for a very similar fall in the same area, the back of the head, my neck my shoulders.

“So it all came back, as it were. The trouble is we’re going to have to replace these chairs because I’m not the only one who has fallen off these.”

Holmes previously opened up about his hospital visit on Instagram, sharing a selfie of himself from the hospital bed. He said in the caption: “Not how I wanted to be spending The Holiday weekend …… but life’s not easy these days. Thanks to everybody who is looking after me.” One week ago, he revealed that his head and neck muscles were flaring up following his fall.

The presenter has received support from colleagues and fans. GB News regular Paula London said: “Bless him. X” Another viewers remarked on X (formerly Twitter): “Bless him for carrying on. Hope Eamonn ok [sic]”