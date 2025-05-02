Ruth Langsford: Loose Women star pulls out of QVC show due to 'horrible' stomach bug

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV presenter Ruth Langsford was forced to cancel her scheduled live appearance on QVC after being struck down by a “horrible tummy bug”.

The 64-year-old Loose Women star was due to present her fashion segment on the shopping channel from 7pm to 9pm on Thursday (May 1), but informed fans of her absence via an Instagram Story earlier that day. The post, which is no longer visible, explained the situation and introduced her temporary replacement.

“I've got a horrible tummy bug so unfortunately can't do my show @qvcuk tonight,” Ruth wrote. “Thankfully the wonderful @melissahardystyle is stepping in for me so I hope you can join her. Some lovely new pieces launching!”

The post featured a friendly photo of Ruth with stylist Melissa Hardy, along with a sticker labelling Hardy a “hero” for stepping in at short notice.

Ruth’s illness comes amid increased public attention following her split from husband Eamonn Holmes, announced earlier this year after 14 years of marriage. The pair, both high-profile daytime TV presenters, had long been seen as one of British television’s most enduring couples.

Since launching her fashion line on QVC in February 2017, Ruth has become a regular fixture on the channel, presenting Ruth Langsford’s Fashion Edit alongside co-host Jackie Kabler. Her clothing range includes items such as cosy knitwear, smart trousers, dresses and casual tops.