Ruth Langsford is said to be ‘desperate to be free from her marriage’ to Eamonn Holmes, almost a year after their shock split.

Loose Women host Langsford, who turned 65 earlier this month, has also allegedly said she won’t start dating again until her divorce is fianlised.

Holmes, who is also 65, went public with his romance with 43-year-old counsellor Katie Alexander shortly after it was publicly announced his marriage of 14 years to Langsford was over in May.

Despite their break-up nearly a year ago the former couple, who were together for 27 years in total and share a son, are yet to finalise their divorce.

Langsford is said to be keen for her marriage to be officially over so she can move on with her life, according to The Mirror.

A source told The Mirror: “She’s still wearing her wedding ring because she’s coming to terms with a long relationship ending, and realising Eamonn maybe wasn’t the person she thought he was.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford confirmed they were divorcing after 14 years of marriage on May 25 (Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“And she’s also coming to terms with life being very, very different for her going forward. Ruth has been having fun going out with her girlfriends, and enjoying a little flirt, but that’s it.

They continued: "She really needs the Eamonn chapter to be fully closed before she can move on romantically, she needs her freedom. She really isn’t dating, it’s the last thing she wants to do.

“She just wants to get the divorce over and done with. Her friends would love to see her happy with someone else, but she needs to get the divorce over with first before she can properly move on.”

Revealing their split after 14 years in an exclusive statement to The Sun on Sunday last May, the former couple's spokesperson said: “Ruth and Eamonn have confirmed their ­marriage is over and are in the process of divorcing.”

The Sun later reported that the couple’s marriage had broken down a month prior to the statement being released, when Langsford heard Holmes on the phone to another woman and then found messages on his laptop.

Neither of pair, who share 22-year-old son Jack, have spoken publicly about the reason for their split.