TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has sparked concern amongst his fans after he was again missing from his regular GB News slot.

The 65-year-old did not appear on his regular spot during GB News’s breakfast show on April 8, which Holmes hosts alongside Ellie Costello. He has been battling with poor health in the wake of his split from his former This Morning colleague Ruth Langsford.

The star has been seen using walking aids, such as wheelchairs, in recent months, with his absence from the show sparking questions about his current health status. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Where did Eamonn disappear to this morning? Hope he's alright."

It comes after the veteran TV presenter missed a handful of shows already this year. He was also forced to cancel an upcoming theatre tour amid a disagreement about last-minute arrangements and poor ticket sale, according to reports from The Sun.

It’s another blow for GB News host Eammon Holmes as his up coming show is cancelled | Nick Potts/PA Wire

The former This Morning presenter has suffered a series of ill health episodes in the past year. He underwent spinal surgery and a double hip replacement, with Holmes using the walking aids as a result of severe back pain.

Holmes’ team or GB News have not commented on his absence.

The TV star is currently in the process of divorcing Langsford after the couple announced their shock split almost one year ago. Langsford is said to be “desperate to be free from their marriage”, according to reports, with Holmes already moving on with partner Katie Alexander.

A source told The Mirror: “She’s still wearing her wedding ring because she’s coming to terms with a long relationship ending, and realising Eamonn maybe wasn’t the person she thought he was.

“And she’s also coming to terms with life being very, very different for her going forward. Ruth has been having fun going out with her girlfriends, and enjoying a little flirt, but that’s it.

"She really needs the Eamonn chapter to be fully closed before she can move on romantically, she needs her freedom."