The serious collision took place just after 6am on June 21, on Eastcote Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police. Emergency services were called to the scene where the woman, a pedestrian, was found with serious injuries. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are leading the investigation. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the collision and would like to hear from anyone in the area who witnessed what happened or might have caught dash cam footage of the incident, or the time leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or call the witness line directly on 020 8246 9820, quoting reference 1569/21JUN. Alternatively, tip-offs can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.