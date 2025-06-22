Woman in her 70s left bleeding after alleged attack by 'gang of girls' in Sutton park

Police have launched an investigation after a woman in her 70s was kicked to the ground by a gang of girls in Sutton Coldfield | Getty

Police have launched an investigation after a woman in her 70s was kicked to the ground by a gang of girls, leaving her with a head injury and bleeding on the pavement.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Sun, the attack occurred near Banners Gate Lodge in Sutton Park at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 18. The pensioner was helped by members of the public before being taken to hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the group of girls had been loitering around a nearby children's play area prior to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One witness told The Sun: “I witnessed this too and thought it was disgusting. Shouting in front of my daughter, and other children. Disgusting behaviour. Saw the older woman on the floor at one point. I saw the women holding her head with tissue, think it was bleeding. I know police got called though, I hope she is okay.”

Police have launched an investigation after a woman in her 70s was kicked to the ground by a gang of girls in Sutton Coldfield | Getty

West Midlands Police confirmed they were called to reports of disorder involving a group of women shortly after 7.40pm.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of disorder involving a group of women close to Banners Gate Lodge, Sutton Park, on Wednesday [June 18], shortly after 7.40pm. One woman, in her 70s, was taken to hospital with a head injury. We are investigating and people with information should contact us via 101 quoting crime number 20/278984/25.”