Mr Smith’s family said he was a ‘role model’ and ‘would do anything for anybody.’

Tributes have been paid to dad-of six who died after a BMW fell off a bridge into the River Avon after a car crash.

Harry Smith, 33, died after the incident on Eckington Bridge, near Pershore, Worcestershire, where a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra crashed and the BMW fell into the river.

Mr Smith, from Worcester, was recovered from the water, but died at the scene on Friday (26 August).

Another man, a 38-year-old from Worcester, climbed out of the water and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.

He has now been released under investigation.

He and another man, who was travelling in the Astra, suffered minor injuries.

West Mercia Police say investigations are continuing to establish who was driving the BMW.

Harry Smith.

Mr Smith was a dad to four boys and two girls, and his family have paid tribute to him.

‘Harry was the light of the party’

In a statement released through West Mercia Police, Mr Smith’s mum Shirley and her partner Gerry said: “Harry was the light of the party and would do anything for anybody.”

“We would like to thank everyone paying their respects at this sad time. Harry will have a send-off fit for a king.

“I miss you so much my boy, love you loads, my heart is broken.”

While Harry’s father, Harry Smith Senior, added: “I’m a father with six boys, I love them all the same and I will continue to treat them all the same. My angel boy, I will treasure the memories we made. I will love you forever.”

Harry’s girlfriend, Sophie, said he was a “brilliant dad” to their two girls, and added: “I will never stop loving you Harry, I will miss you so much. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon.”

Harry’s brothers added: “He was a role model and we can’t believe it’s happened. Our hearts are broken and our minds are blank. We wish we were there to help you. We will never have another chance to make new memories.

“We never got the chance to say goodbye but until we see you on the other side, it’s gone but never forgotten and we will love you always.”

Harry’s uncles Lenny, Cojack, Eddie and Gags said: “He was not just our nephew but our brother.”