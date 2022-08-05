Aaron Bell, 18, Tommy Shevels, 18, and Louis Banks, 17 died at the scene of the crash

The heartbroken families of three teenage friends who died in a fatal traffic collision have paid tribute to their “beautiful” and “amazing” sons.

Aaron Bell from Jervaulx, 18, Tommy Shevels, 18, and Louis Banks, 17, passed away following the horror crash at 11pm on 29 July.

The pals had been travelling in a grey Alfa Romeo 147 along the B6268, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, North Yorkshire.

Emergency services attended but passengers Aaron, Tommy and Louis were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed that the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

‘He was the reason why we all smiled a little bigger’

Aaron’s family said the keen sportsman and farmer was a “truly amazing young man”, adding that the pain of their loss was “unbearable”.

They said: “Aaron is a dearly loved son, big bro, Grandson, nephew and a friend to so many.

“Our gorgeous son was taken from us in a car accident. We are truly heartbroken, and the pain is unbearable. Aaron is a truly amazing young man, the best son we could ask for.

“He was the reason why we all smiled a little bigger and laughed a little louder, he had such a cheeky smile and contagious laugh.

“Aaron had three loves of life, rugby, cricket and showing sheep.

They also said players from Aaron’s local sports team had paid tribute to the competitive youngster and keen farmer, who loved showing sheep.

They said: “His Bishop Burton and Wensleydale Rugby brothers said ‘keep scoring tries for us up there brother and we will put the hard yards in down here for you. You will be sorely missed. Never above you, never below you, always beside you’.

“And North Stanley cricket club, where Aaron has played for since the age of four, said about Aaron ‘His cheeky smile, tenaciousness, passion, camaraderie, and competitiveness combined into a fun-loving sportsman both on the cricket and rugby field. The ultimate definition of a team player’.

“His competitiveness spilled over into his love of showing his Texel sheep or his Uncle’s Swaledale sheep. We love you so, so much, fly high buddy and shine bright.”

‘He was a great friend to many’

Tommy’s family paid tribute to their “wonderful son” and said he will be missed by everyone who knew him.

They said: “Tommy was a wonderful son, big brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. He was a great friend to many and always had a smile on his face.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services that attended. Our family are truly grateful for all the warming and supportive messages at this devastating time.

“Tommy will be missed by everyone that knew him.”

‘There are not enough words to describe what you mean to us’

Louis’ family said he had a passion for farming, adding there were “not enough words” to describe how much the young man had meant to them.

They said: “Our boy Lou Lou.“Where do we start?

“Louis was beautiful inside and out. He was warm and kind, and always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye.

“Louis made friends wherever he went, in school, playing rugby and through farming, and once he made a friend, he kept them.

“His amazing sense of humour was infectious, and you only had to look at his cheeky smiling face and you would soon be laughing with him.

“His passion was farming. It was all he ever wanted to do. Tractor driving, quad bike, lambing, shearing, pigs, goats, cattle, it didn’t matter what as long as it was farming.

“Louis did anything and everything that he was asked to do, and his dream was to take over the farm. He was already telling his dad how to run it.

“Louis, our beautiful son and Harry and Gracie’s loving brother. There are not enough words to describe what you mean to us. Ride that tractor high and blow those horns!”

Sergeant Adam Elliott of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team and Road Safety Team said the investigation into the deaths was ongoing.

He said: “This was a tragic incident which has taken the life of three young men and our thoughts are with their family, friends, and the wider community at this incredibly sad time.