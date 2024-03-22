Ferry Road murder investigation: Man, 38, arrested after death of Nashir Ahmed at Edinburgh bus stop
Police have made an arrest after a 65-year-old man was killed in an attack at an Edinburgh bus stop.
Police Scotland confirmed that a 38-year-old male had been arrested following the death of Nashir Ahmed in what appeared to be a random attack on Ferry Road in Leith at around 8.30pm on March 10. Mr Ahmed and 48-year-old man who was also injured in the attack were taken to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary to be treated.
Mr Ahmed died five days after the attack in hospital. In a statement, Police Scotland said: "A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of 65-year-old Nashir Ahmed on Sunday, 10 March, 2024.
"Mr Ahmed died following an incident at a bus stop on Ferry Road, Edinburgh, near to its junction with Great Junction Street and Coburg Street, around 8.30pm. The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow (Friday, 22 March). A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
In a tribute to the father issued earlier this week, Mr Ahmed's family said: “Nashir was a loving husband and father. He was a big part of our family and we are devastated at losing him. He was heavily involved in Edinburgh’s Bangladeshi community and will be greatly missed. He loved life and cared for all his family and friends. We will always remember his warmth and his kindness.”
