Thousands are set to descend on Edinburgh's Princes Street for the annual Hogmanay street party. (Credit: Getty Images)

Preparations are already under way to transform Edinburgh city centre as the city looks to celebrate 30 years since the beginning of its annual Hogmanay celebrations.

The annual street party, which has been held since 1993, will take place on New Years' Eve, with around 40,000 Hogmanay revellers due to descend on Princes Street for the big party. Other Hogmanay events in the city include a torchlight procession through Edinburgh's Old Town, and The Concert in the Gardens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britpop legends Pulp will headline the concert this year. The band's headline set will be set in front of the backdrop of the incredible Edinburgh Castle cannon and fireworks display, which will be set off at the stroke of midnight.

Cammy Day, leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I’m sure I speak for the whole city when I say how excited I am for the 30th anniversary edition of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. From the incredible torchlight procession through to Pulp seeing us into 2024, and so much more, we’re really fortunate to have such excellent events on offer for our residents and visitors. Not only is Hogmanay an Edinburgh institution but it is also a major contributor to our city’s economy, providing jobs and commercial opportunities for our local residents and businesses. This is a time where we can celebrate the best of our city as one year closes and look ahead with pride and positivity to the next.

“I want to thank the organisers, our partners and of course council colleagues who have worked tirelessly on this event and will continue to in the coming days. I wish everyone in the capital a fantastic Hogmanay and a very happy new year.”

Are tickets still available for Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2023?

Tickets for the Hogmanay Street Party 2023 are still available. Reduced prices tickets for local residents are sold out but for locals who have missed out, or for those visiting the city, full price tickets are still available at £28.50 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last entry for the street party will be at 11pm, with your allocated entry gate specified on your ticket.

Tickets are also still available for Pulp's headline set at The Concert in the Gardens. Doors open at 8pm, with performances beginning from 9pm onwards.