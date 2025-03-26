Police have renewed their appeal after a man was found dead in a derelict school in Stoke-on-Trent.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Elgood Lane, Goldenhill, on January 25 after a body was found in the school. Despite extensive enquiries including CCTV trawls, forensics and DNA tests, police have not found any suspicious circumstances and are treating the death as ‘unexplained’.

The police said they are now appealing for information to see if anyone can help identify the man, who was last seen on High Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme on Thursday (January 2).

He is described as approximately 40-50 years old, of a large build and with a bald head and grey beard. He was wearing a black Nike coat with a white hood, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, light blue Nike trainers, a black cap and shoulder bag.

The police added: “If you recognise the man in the picture, get in touch by calling 101 or use LiveChat on our website, quoting incident 665 of 25 January.To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”