A former England footballer and Premier League star has been arrested at a UK airport in front of stunned passengers.

The Sun reports that the star, who has not been identified, was cuffed by officer at Stansted Airport shortly after disembarking a budget airline flight earlier this year.

A source told the newspaper: “You can imagine it was a huge surprise for other passengers at the airport when they saw him being spoken to by police officers at passport control.

“He had already been recognised by lots of people on the plane journey so it wasn’t as if he was keeping a low profile. He played for England and in the Premier League so he was attracting plenty of attention.”

According to reports, police were called to the scene after an issue arose during Border Force checks. The unnamed player was arrested by officers, with the source describing the incident as having “caused quite a kerfuffle” due to the number of passenger that were in the arrivals area when it happened.

The unnamed ex-footballer was arrested at Stansted Airport in Essex earlier this year. | Getty Images

Police later confirmed that the star had been arrested in connection with breaching a court order. A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “A man was arrested at Stansted Airport on April 27 on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order, and has been released on bail.”