Migrant sex offender Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was arrested in London on Sunday morning after he was mistakenly released from prison on Friday.

Kebatu was arrested in the Finsbury Park area of north London at around 8.30am, Scotland Yard said. Metropolitan Police Commander James Conway, who oversaw the operation to find Kebatu, said: “This has been a diligent and fast-paced investigation led by specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police, supported by Essex Police and the British Transport Police.

“Information from the public led officers to Finsbury Park and, following a search, they located Mr Kebatu. He was detained by police but will be returned to the custody of the Prison Service. I am extremely grateful to the public for their support following our appeal, which assisted in locating Mr Kebatu.”

Cabinet minister Wes Streeting said there needs to be accountability for the “egregious failure” which resulted in Hadush Kebatu’s release. The Health Secretary told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “This man was behind bars because of serious sex offences.

“He is not meant to be in this country. In fact, what was supposed to be happening is he was meant to be transferred for deportation. So the idea that he’s loose on our streets is incredibly serious. It is a serious failure.” Justice Secretary David Lammy has launched an investigation to find out “what’s gone wrong, who is responsible, so there can be accountability”, Mr Streeting added.

“We know that one prison officer has been suspended already, but there does need to be accountability for such an egregious failure.” Ethiopian national Hadush Kebatu was jailed for 12 months in September for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl and was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford on Friday morning instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre.

The migrant, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, when he assaulted the girl, took a train from Chelmsford to Stratford, east London, arriving at 1.12pm on Friday and then had taken “a number of journeys” across London and had “access to funds”.

In the 12 months to March this year, 262 prisoners were released in error in England and Wales, according to the prison service’s annual digest – that was a 128% increase from 115 the previous year, with 233 involving prisons.

A report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons, after an inspection in January and February 2024, said HMP Chelmsford faced “considerable pressures” because of “national capacity issues” while suffering staff shortfalls in reception and the pre-release team. Kebatu, who arrived in the UK on a small boat eight days before the incidents in July, was convicted of making inappropriate comments to a 14-year-old girl before he tried to kiss her on July 7 – just eight days after he arrived in the country on a small boat.

His trial also heard that a day later, he sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty. The woman later called 999 after she spotted him being inappropriate to the same teenage girl who he sexually assaulted while she was wearing her school uniform.

The migrant was found guilty of five offences after a three-day trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates’ courts in September. The court heard at his sentencing hearing that it was his “firm wish” to be deported.