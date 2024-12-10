A 27-year-old father died suddenly after he failed to wake up and turn off his alarm for work.

Ethan Gilligan, from Runcorn died ‘unexpectedly from unknown causes’ in his bedroom on November 30, leaving behind his two young daughters, Robyn, eight, and Rosa, seven.

Recalling the morning Ethan was found, his brother, Brett Gilligan, 31, told the Liverpool Echo: “He had an alarm set for work ready to get up and had plans with the girls that weekend. Everything was in place, but unfortunately, he was found in his bedroom that morning,” Brett said. “The only reason mum and dad had gone in there was because after about an hour, his alarm was still going off. It was awful.”

In a heartfelt tribute, Brett described his brother as a loving and genuine person. “Ethan was the youngest lad, a twin to Amber, and there are six of us all together. He was a dad to two girls, aged eight and seven, and was just a lovely young lad,” Brett said. “He was an all-round genuine guy, into his fitness, a bit of a bodybuilder, and was constantly in his gym clothes. He was a loving lad, always known for befriending people, very compassionate, and always trying to help people out.”

Brett added that Ethan was “a bit of a role model to people” and was deeply loved by those who knew him. “He was quiet, kept himself to himself, and was all about earning money and doing things with his girls. He was very family-oriented.”

The family revealed that Ethan had been struggling with his mental health before his death, and they are still waiting for confirmation of the cause. In the wake of the tragedy, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral costs and give Ethan the send-off he deserves. The fundraiser has already raised over £2,800.

The page, created by Ethan’s sister Sophie, reads: “Hi, my name is Sophie, and I am trying to raise money for my beloved brother to ensure he gets the send-off he deserves! Ethan tragically passed away on the 30/11/24 from unknown causes. Ethan had two beautiful girls that he loved immensely and are devastated at losing their dad. I know a lot of people loved Ethan and have asked if there is going to be a GoFundMe, so here it is. Let’s give Ethan the best send-off we can!”