Euromillions: When is Tuesday's National Lottery £43m draw? When's the deadline for buying tickets? Is it on TV?
The Euromillions draw has a prize of £43m tonight. The jackpot has been steadily rising after nobody has won in the last few draws, after the maximum £208m jackpot was scooped up by an Irish family syndicate in June.
What happens if the Euromillions draw is not won?
If the prize is not won, it rolls over to the next draw - the game is run on Tuesdays and Fridays - with a bigger pot. The jackpot is capped at £208m (€250m) and National Lottery operator Allwyn says if there is no winner when it reaches the cap, it stays at this value for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw.
In the “must be won” draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.
When is the tonight’s Euromillions draw?
The Euromillions draw takes place shortly at 8.45pm tonight, according to the National Lottery website, and the results of the winners are available about an hour later. Tickets have to be bought before 7.30pm to qualify.
It will not be on television but if you want to watch it live you can do so on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel here.