Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Olympic TV editor tragically passed away after enduring life-changing injuries from a wakeboarding accident as his family continues to grapple with the loss, describing it as a “life-sentence” of pain.

Euan Southcott, 44, sustained severe injuries in a wakeboarding crash at Festival Wakeboard Park in Basildon, Essex, in June 2020. Despite undergoing nine surgeries, including reconstructive operations and the creation of a stoma, Euan struggled with both physical and mental health issues, ultimately leading to his death in January 2024.

He had worked on major sporting events including The Olympics, Match Of The Day, and The Commonwealth Games as a freelance TV editor. The experienced wakeboarder, from Catford, London, was hurt when he fell onto a plastic panelled ramp which splintered on impact during the incident in June 2020. The shards caused serious injuries, including a fractured coccyx, pelvic injuries and deep cuts and he was airlifted to hospital where he underwent life-saving surgery. Euan’s loved ones have now spoken for the first time about the impact the incident had on their family and are calling for leisure companies to ensure the safety of participants. JVP Leisure Ltd, owners of the waterpark, was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on 14 August, 2024 and fined £27,135 and ordered to pay £25,000 costs to Basildon Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Euan Southcott, 44, sustained severe injuries in a wakeboarding crash at Festival Wakeboard Park in Basildon, Essex, in June 2020. He died four years later. | SWNS

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euan's mum, Rosalind said: “Euan was one of the good guys and didn’t deserve to have to go through the hurt, pain and suffering he did. His death has left all his loved ones facing a life-sentence of pain. Euan loved snowboarding, wakeboarding and swimming and was highly respected by his friends and peers. He was very active but all that changed on the day he was injured. Euan spent many weeks in hospital, however, that was just the start of it." Euan struggled to walk and had to sleep downstairs after being discharged from hospital. The professional ex-snowboarder also struggled to sit down because of his injuries, so had to lay down, even when travelling in a car. He tried to return to work at the start of 2021 and flew to Tokyo to edit the Olympic sailing events. On returning to the UK, Euan attempted work again but found it increasingly difficult and was forced to give up the career he loved. The physical and mental injuries Euan sustained resulted in the breakdown of his marriage, the loss of his home, the loss of income and the loss of his self-esteem.

Euan Southcott, 44, sustained severe injuries in a wakeboarding crash at Festival Wakeboard Park in Basildon, Essex, in June 2020. He died four years later. | SWNS

He left London and moved to Brighton to live with his mum, whom he became completely reliant on, whilst waiting for further surgery before he died. Rosalind added: "Euan threw himself into his rehab and worked tremendously hard on overcoming the immense physical and mental trauma he had sustained. However, as time passed and the new reality of his life as a disabled person took hold, Euan found it harder and harder to live with the life he now had. “Although Euan didn’t physically die in June 2020 his spirit, hope and future was crushed. The incident ruined his and our lives. All we can hope for now is that by speaking out we can ensure companies and event organisers realise the devastating consequences families can be left to face if safety standards aren’t maintained.”

Euan Southcott pictured after the wakeboarding crash at Festival Wakeboard Park in Basildon, Essex, in June 2020. | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

Following the incident in June 2020, Euan instructed specialist serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help his recovery. Jessica Bowles, a lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Euan’s loved ones, said: “Euan was an experienced wakeboarder and the incredibly serious injuries he suffered in the crash had a profound effect on his life. "Understandably his death has devastated everyone he loved and who loved him. While we’re pleased that the company has admitted its guilt in connection to the incident, Euan’s family believe this isn’t before time and could have come sooner.

“What happened to Euan vividly highlights the consequences people can suffer when safety breaches occur and why it’s vital to ensure the highest standards are upheld at all times." JVP Leisure Ltd, the owner of the waterpark, was fined after previously pleading guilty to breaches of the Health and Safety Act. It had originally denied charges but changed its plea following further legal submissions by Basildon Council, which brought the prosecution.