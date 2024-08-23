Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter Lundgren, the former coach of tennis legend Roger Federer, has died at the age of 59.

Lundgren, a Swedish tennis player who once ranked as high as World No 25, played an important role in Federer's early career, guiding him to his first Grand Slam victory at Wimbledon in 2003.

His death was confirmed by his children, Lukas and Julia, who paid a heartfelt tribute to their father on social media. They wrote: "Rest in peace, Dad. One of the best has unfortunately left us far too soon. A coach, player, friend, and father. An inspiration and helping hand for many, both on and off the court. The imprint you made and the memories will always live on."

Lundgren, who had been battling diabetes, had suffered significant health challenges in recent years, including a severe infection that led to the amputation of his left foot and part of his lower leg in October 2023.

In addition to coaching Federer, Lundgren also worked with several other top players, including Grand Slam champions Stan Wawrinka and Marat Safin, as well as Grigor Dimitrov, Marcelo Rios, and Marcos Baghdatis. He returned to his native Sweden in 2020, where he continued to be an influential figure in the tennis community.

Bjorn Borg, an 11-time Grand Slam champion and fellow Swede, also paid tribute to Lundgren, describing him as "a wonderful person with a big heart and a lot of humour", saying that he would be deeply missed in the tennis world.