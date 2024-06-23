Famous Scottish stag Callum put down after well-meaning visitors to Beinn Eighe fed him the wrong foods
A beloved stag has been put down - after food from visitors rotted his teeth. Celebrity animal Callum, described as a "legend" by locals in a Highland town, developed health problems after well-meaning visitors kept giving him unsuitable food.
He was often to be found in the Beinn Eighe car park, Torridon, enjoying treats from locals and tourists alike. However, it is believed that due to being fed the wrong types of foods, Callum's teeth deteriorated, leading him to struggle to forage for himself in the winter months.
The National Trust for Scotland have now revealed they were forced to have Callum put down due to severe health issues. "We are saddened to say that following expert vet advice, Callum the stag, who was often found in the car park at Torridon, has had to be humanely put down," a spokesperson said.
"We know that many in the community, and visitors too, will be sorry to hear this. As a conservation charity, we take our responsibilities for animal welfare seriously and the advice was that this was the kindest option."
Highland Historian Andrew Grant McKenzie was among locals paying tribute to Callum, calling him a "local legend". "Sad news that Callum will no longer be at the Beinn Eighe car park, but I have no doubt the advice from the vet was for welfare reasons and Callum’s condition had deteriorated in recent years," he said.
"The issue of people feeding wildlife is one that comes up regularly across the Highlands and Callum’s popularity should serve as a way of communicating the message that we must be careful with our interaction with the natural world. There is no doubt Callum had a good long life for a stag.
"Hopefully the herd in Torridon which was developed, managed and researched meticulously by Lea MacNally, a great expert in his field, will continue to be strong and well managed."
