Finchley Road: Elderly woman dies of cardiac arrest after boarding route 13 London bus, police launch probe
The elderly passenger fell ill shortly after boarding the route 13 bus on Finchley Road, north London, around 12.35pm on December 28, the Metropolitan Police said. She was taken to hospital, where she died a week later on January 4.
The bus driver is cooperating with police inquiries, and no arrests have been made. Scotland Yard confirmed that officers are examining whether the driver’s actions may have contributed to the incident.
In a statement, the Met said: “At around 12.35pm on Saturday December 28 a 78-year-old woman was taken ill following a cardiac arrest on board a route 13 bus at Finchley Road, NW3. The woman had just boarded the bus prior to the incident.
“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended, and the woman was taken to hospital. She sadly died there on Saturday January 4. The woman’s family are being supported by a specially trained officer.”
Police are urging anyone who was on the bus at the time but left before officers arrived to contact them on 101 or via social media platform X at @MetCC, quoting reference CAD2686/28Dec.
Transport for London (TfL) has not disclosed whether the bus driver involved has been suspended. Rosie Trew, TfL’s head of bus service delivery, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who tragically died after an incident on board a bus in Finchley.
“We are working with the police to assist them in their investigation, alongside the bus operator, RATP Transit London.”