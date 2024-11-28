Fire crews in London tackle two huge blazes - fires sparked at flat in West Hampstead and takeaway in Holloway

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

28th Nov 2024, 6:51am

There have been two huge blazes in central London overnight and into this morning.

The first of the blazes took place on Seven Sisters Road in Holloway. Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were deployed to the scene after the fire was sparked in a takeaway restaurant located below a number of flats at around 3.45am this morning.

Crews are still working to bring the blaze under control. The cause is not known as of yet.

London Fire Brigade tackle a fire at a takeaway in Holloway.London Fire Brigade tackle a fire at a takeaway in Holloway.
London Fire Brigade tackle a fire at a takeaway in Holloway. | X/@LondonFire

Station Commander Mike Watts, who is at the scene, said: "There are road closures in place and we urge people to avoid the area, particularly as we head into rush hour, due to congestion. The fire is producing a lot of smoke in the vicinity and local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed while we work to bring the fire under control."

Likewise, another huge fire was reported at a residential property in West Hampstead. London Fire Brigade said that ten engines and 70 firefighters were called to the scene on Lyncroft Gardens in West Hampstead at around 3.09am.

The blaze saw part of the roof of an end-of-terrace-house, which had been converted into flats, go up in flames. Firefighters were able to evacuate 25 people and no injuries were reported.

London Fire Brigade’s Station Commander Ken Spratt, who was at the scene, said: "One of the Brigade's 64-metre turntable ladders was used at the scene as a water tower to tackle the fire from height. Drones were also used to survey the incident from above, providing incident commanders with an aerial view to support with developing tactics.

"West Hampstead Fire Station has been set up as a rest centre for residents affected by the fire."

