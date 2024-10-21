Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are responding to a blaze at a residential block on Queens Road West in Plaistow, east London, London Fire Brigade said.

The blaze was in a 10th-floor flat in a block of 15 storeys, and the balcony and flat interior were well alight, London Fire Brigade said.

“Three men left the flat before the Brigade arrived, and are being treated on scene by the London Ambulance Service. Around 30 people have been evacuated by the building,” LFB said.

It said there had been more than 30 calls reporting the fire, with the first received just after 8am, and firefighters from East Ham, Plaistow, Stratford and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.