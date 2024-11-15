Police suspect arson after fire broke out at Sussex football ground - while children were training there
On Tuesday, November 12, dozens of youngsters were playing football at the Hailsham Town Football Club ground’s training pitch, when a fire broke out in the nearby treeline.
Two lines of trees became engulfed in flames - as did the stand where children had been sitting after their training session. A group of adults were able to get the children and some of the equipment away from the blaze.
It isn’t the first time the club has been the victim of something like this. Now, police are investigating the incident as an arson attack.
Taking to social media, Hailsham Town Football Club shared photos of the aftermath the following morning. They said: “Fortunately the damage was limited to the hedge and stand bearing the brunt of the fire. I wish to add my appreciation to the fire brigade and the volunteers who turned up to move the junior goalposts out of harm’s way. “
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire Brigade said: “The incident is being treated as suspected deliberate ignition and police enquiries are ongoing. There were no reports of any injuries. The fire was out by 8.05pm and the incident was handed over to the police.”
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The incident is being treated as suspected deliberate ignition and our enquiries are ongoing.”
