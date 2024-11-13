Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For most footballers, retirement comes in the twilight of their careers - after a glittering adventure that takes their talents far and wide.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some are still at the peak of their powers when they hang up the boots, while others are so passionate about the beautiful game that they continue playing in the lower leagues, inspiring their young, up-and-coming teammates to reach stardom.

But a teenager who had been plying his trade at one of the biggest clubs in the world has announced his retirement at just 19 years old - and fans are utterly heartbroken for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Madrid academy midfielder Marc Cucalon has announced he will be retiring from football with immediate effect. The youngster joined Los Blancos back in 2016 at the age of 11, rubbing shoulders with heroes Toni Kroos and Luca Modric as he dreamed of making a name for himself.

Marc Cucalon joined Real Madrid in 2016, when he was just 11 years old. | Al Abtal Cup

But a tragic setback has left him sidelined, and now he has been forced to call it quits for good.

In a statement, Cucalon said: “I arrived at the Real Madrid quarry in the summer of 2016, as a kid with a backpack full of dreams, and I was very, very happy. The truth is that my life changed completely on September 6, 2022, when I was seriously injured.

“After several complications, that injury has forced me to make the tough decision to say goodbye to football, at least in the way I had always dreamed of. For these past two years I have struggled physically and mentally with all my might, and I have tried everything in my power to enjoy this sport again, but it has not been possible to recover from it.

“Don’t get me wrong - this is not a sad farewell at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match Cucalon is referring to saw him tear his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which is renowned for being a devastating injury for footballers. He underwent surgery but suffered an infection as a result. He has not played a single minute of football for Real Madrid since his infection.