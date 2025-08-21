“Smoke is everywhere” this morning after a flat burst into flames in London yesterday (Wednesday 20 August).

Around 60 firefighters rushed to New Cross after a flat burst into flames yesterday afternoon. London Fire Brigade (LFB) were alerted to the incident in Hatcham Park Mews shortly before 4.30pm.

LFB said three exterior balconies on the first, second and third floors of a residential block are alight, as well as half of the roof space. The brigade was using a 32-metre ladder to put out the fire from above.

Eight fire engines were called to the scene in Hatcham Park Mews from New Cross, Peckham, Greenwich, Deptford and other surrounding stations. This morning one user on X said: “That fire in New Cross yesterday must’ve been a mad one cos I can still see smoke everywhere“.

Lewisham Green Party Councillor for New Cross Gate, Liam Shrivastava, said on X: “Regarding the fire at a block of residential flats in Smikle Court, Hatcham Park Mews, New Cross Gate. The cause of the fire is unknown and there have been no casualties reported.

“At least 20 residents have been evacuated and this number is likely to rise. The council established a rest centre at Wavelengths Leisure Centre earlier for those unable to return home, where they will assess any needs and provide support to those who require it.

“UK power networks had to switch power off to the adjacent road. They have undertaken welfare checks at these properties. Residents from the affected flats have been signposted to the rest centre and are being supported by council staff. Any people unable to make arrangements to stay with family or friends will be placed in hotels overnight.”