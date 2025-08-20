Milan Malpensa Airport: Flights delayed at major European airport after arsonist set airport ablaze - full list affected routes
Passengers at Milan Malpensa Airport watched on in horror after a man was seen setting fire to a rubbish bin before trying to destroy screens between two check in areas. Terrifying images from the airport show a 6ft fire reaching the screens above the desk, with other footage showing the moment the alleged arsonist was restrained by officers.
Italian daily Leggo reports the suspect is a 28-year-old Mali national who had never been in trouble with law enforcement before. Officials have ordered a fast-track court hearing for tomorrow.
Local media has reported that airport operations have been unaffected in the wake of the arsonist's rampage. Varese News reported that the emergency services quickly secured the scene and the fire is now under control.
However, on FlightRadar24 there seems to be several flights delayed from the airport. Listed below are the affected flights.
Departures
- 14:05 Thai Airways to Bangkok - delayed
- 14:05 easyJet to Lampedusa - delayed
- 14:15 Emirates to Dubai - delayed
- 14:20 Delta Airlines to New York - delayed
- 15:10 Ryanair to Malta - delayed
- 15:20 United Airlines to Chicago - delayed
Arrivals
- 14:35 Ryanair from Malta - delayed
- 18:30 FedEx from Dubai - delayed