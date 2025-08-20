Tourists were forced to flee Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy after a man “set fire to check-in desks” and “smashed monitors with a hammer”.

The suspect, who has not been named, was apprehended by employees at Terminal 1 on Wednesday after reportedly rampaging through the airport with a hammer. Footage from the airport this morning showed black smoke billowing from inside the terminal as passengers ran from the scene.

Images showed a suspect being pinned to the ground. Local media reported he had been stopped by staff. Italian outlet Varese News said an employee intervened after noticing smoke rising through the airport.

The suspect was allegedly 'destroying the screens between desks 12 and 13' when the member of staff dived in. Witness Sophia Kim, a passenger who was at desk 13 at the time, told The Mirror: “I turned around only to see the check-in counter on the other side was on fire.

“It was then I started running for my life with my husband hand in hand. Everyone around me was in panic mode- screaming and running. I thought I was going to die.”

The suspect was identified in Italian media only as a Malian resident of Italy with no criminal record. Firefighters, airport staff and security staff were all pictured at the scene.

The airport continued to operate as usual, Varese reports. But Malpensa was partially evacuated, with the Lombardy Airports Association expecting potential delays and cancellations.

A spokesperson for the provincial fire service said in a later statement: “The presence of smoke required the evacuation of the terminal itself for safety reasons. The affected area was quickly reached and made safe.

“Operations at the airport continued without significant disruption to air traffic.” Milan Airports has not publicly commented on the incident.