A British Airways passenger allegedly vomited and 'spat wine at a family' on a flight from Heathrow Airport to San Diego.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The captain of the British Airways flight to San Diego on August 12-13 had to call officers and request they meet the plane when it landed. The woman was arrested by FBI operatives on the plane's arrival in California.

She allegedly vomited on a family sitting behind her, before spitting wine at them and then passing out on a flight from Heathrow Airport. British Airways staff, alongside other passengers, provided statements to officers and the affected family are helping in the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman was seen by passengers downing a bottle of wine which she had snuck into the cabin in her hand luggage, according to The Sun. The passenger claimed it was her birthday and she was therefore having a "few drinks".

A British Airways passenger allegedly vomited and 'spat wine at a family' on a flight from Heathrow Airport to San Diego. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

However, fellow passengers described her as "off her face" by the time Flight BA273 got to 30,000ft. The woman then began to shout insults at a couple and their daughter who were sat behind her, according to witnesses.

She was also said to be stumbling in the aisle and mumbling incoherently. The cabin crew then issued her a "final warning" and moved the victim family away from the economy section and towards the front of the plane.

It is understood she then "passed out" for the remainder of the flight, which took over 11 hours. Upon arrival in San Diego, the victims were helped off the plane while all other passengers were asked to remain in their seats. British Airways has been approached for comment.