Etihad Airways and Saudia are cancelled and delaying flights today impacting holidaymakers across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Hong Kong.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flight disruptions have mainly been caused by weather or operational difficulties. This is impacting key routes linking major international and domestic airports, and a lot of travellers are finding themselves needing to make new travel plans.

Etihad Airways and Saudia have faced significant disruptions today, with cancellations and delays affecting flights across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Hong Kong. Etihad reported one cancelled flight and 17 delays, while Saudia experienced two cancellations and 27 delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both airlines have worked to ensure passengers were kept informed and offered rebooking or compensation options. For future travel, passengers should stay updated on their flight statuses through the airline’s official channels and consider flexible travel arrangements to mitigate the impact of such disruptions.

Etihad Airways and Saudia are cancelled and delaying flights today impacting holidaymakers across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

For travelers planning to fly with Etihad Airways or Saudia, it is crucial to stay informed about potential disruptions. Advice to passengers is listed below.

Use Airline Apps: Both Etihad Airways and Saudia have official mobile apps that allow passengers to track their flights in real-time, receive push notifications about cancellations or delays, and check in seamlessly.

Visit Official Websites: Passengers should regularly visit the airline websites for the latest updates on flight statuses, as airlines often post real-time information there.

Contact Customer Service: In case of cancellations or significant delays, passengers are advised to contact customer service for assistance with rebooking, compensation, or finding alternative flights.