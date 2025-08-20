The late Queen Elizabeth II refused to open a new terminal at Bristol Airport after a relative was barred from taking guns on a plane, a royal cousin has claimed.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a first cousin once removed of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, revealed he was prevented from taking his shotguns on a flight from Bristol to Aberdeen. He told Gyles Brandreth's Rosebud podcast how a "sweet check-in lady" told him the hold was accessible from the cabin so they would not be secure.

He questioned the decision, telling a manager: "The Queen's sending me a car and she's expecting me for tea." In the end, his guns were left in the police armoury at Bristol Airport and Lord Ivar took the flight to Scotland to join the Queen for a shooting weekend in the Highlands.

Later that day at Balmoral, when he recounted the tale to the Queen, it said that the firearms incident led to her "getting rather irritated". She then dispatched her equerry to arrange transportation of the guns, Lord Ivar said.

The aristocrat, who is also Elizabeth II's distant cousin, told Brandreth: "She said...'I would like Lord Ivar's guns to be up here tomorrow morning. Please see to it'.

"Whereupon she turns back to me and she looks at me over her glasses with a glint in her eye and she says 'They want me to open their new terminal'. She says 'I don't think I will now'."

Lord Ivar added: "So every time I go back to Bristol Airport now, it was opened by the Princess Royal, I have a quiet laugh to myself." Princess Anne first opened a terminal building at Bristol Airport in 2000, and later opened a terminal extension in 2015.