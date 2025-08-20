Greater Anglia has alerted passengers that many of its lines have been impacted this morning (August 20) after a person was hit by a train.

The incident took place at about 7am this morning. The train line's website reads: "Unfortunately a person has been hit by a train between Bishops Stortford and Broxbourne. We will be working with Network Rail and the emergency services to re-open the line as soon as possible."

Multiple routes have been impacted by the incident, including those to and from an Stansted Airport. The Stansted Express is severely delayed between Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street.

Other routes impacted are:

Cambridge North - London Liverpool Street

Hertford East London Liverpool Street

Bishops Stortford - Stratford

Stratford < - > Bishops Stortford

Meridian Water - Stratford

Trains are unable to run between Bishops Stortford and Broxbourne in their entirety. Trains are expected to be delayed for the foreseeable future.

Greater Anglia says: "Please be prepared for a delay to your journey. You may need to take a different train than originally planned. We are trying to arrange accessible rail replacement vehicles to help you with your journey."

In an update the train firm said: "Trains will begin to run again shortly. The line will reopen once Network Rail and emergency services have dealt with the incident. Currently services to Hertford East/Stansted Airport/Cambridge are disrupted."

Stansted Express has issued travel advice for anyone impacted by this incident. It says:

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains.

Delayed by 15 minutes or more? Claim with Delay Repay."