A huge fire has erupted at a popular landmark in Shropshire - with the public urged to stay away.

Walkers are being urged to avoid The Wrekin after a significant fire broke out last night. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is currently on site, with multiple crews working to contain the blaze and ensure public safety.

The fire, which involves trees and undergrowth, was reported to SFRS Fire Control at 9.16 pm on Saturday, 9th August. Fire appliances, along with an Incident Support Unit and a Water Carrier, were mobilised from stations across the county, including Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Newport, Telford Central, and Tweedale.

An Operations officer is also in attendance to manage the situation. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a strong warning for the public to stay away from the area. “For your safety and to support the emergency services, please avoid the area and do not attempt to access The Wrekin until further notice,” a spokesperson stated.

Craig Jackson, Station Manager at Shropshire Fire Service, said on X: “Please avoid the #Wrekin we are dealing with a #wildfire that is difficult to access. Main access to the Wrekin is being utilised for ferrying water. Danger of moving vehicles and potential fire spread.

“Further assessments currently being carried out for hotspots with our drone. Crews are still working on the hillside and moving vehicles are a risk to the public.”

The main path to The Wrekin is currently being used by emergency vehicles. The fire service has stressed the importance of keeping these access routes clear, as blocked paths could hinder their efforts and pose a significant risk to crews.