A massive blaze visible for miles has broken out in Wythenshawe, a town in Manchester.

The blaze erupted this morning (Sunday 23 February), with thick smoke seen gushing into the skies above the Manchester town. Locals living in the community nearby have posted footage showing an orange glow appearing to be coming from a warehouse.

One social media user posted on X, formerly Twitter, that they could hear explosions "popping off" at a "battery recycling facility" at a Wythenshawe battery recycling facility. They said: "Reports of a huge fire at a battery recycling facility on the Roundthorn Ind Estate in Baguley/Wythenshawe. Smoke visible and explosions popping off are audible from Altrincham, 2-3 miles away and a smell in the air." Other members of the public reported hearing "explosions all morning".

Dramatic videos posted online show black smoke billowing into the atmosphere above the estate. Additional pictures show emergency service having arrived at the scene, with police cars parked outside the estate. Witnesses reported hearing the first "explosions" at around 8.30am before they saw the smoke emerging from the warehouse site.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue has asked people living nearby the incident area to close their doors and windows as they tackle the flames, and to avoid the area. A spokesperson for the service said: "Firefighters are currently tackling a fire involving heavy goods vehicles on Ennis Close, Manchester. Nearby residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid the area."