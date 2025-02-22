A fire has delayed the start of the British Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Utilita Arena had to be evacuated after the incident on Saturday morning (22 February), around 90 minutes before the first event was due to start. British Athletics said in a statement: “The start of the 2025 Microplus UK Athletics Indoor Championships has been delayed by one hour, following an incident that required the evacuation of the Utilita Arena in Birmingham this morning, Saturday 22 February.

“A one-hour delay to the timetable has been agreed in order to give athletes, officials and spectators adequate time to prepare for the day’s events.” Former Olympian Katharine Merry wrote on X: “Not made it into the Utilita Arena yet. It’s been fully evacuated due to a fire. Fire brigade here and smoke coming from the top floor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire has delayed the start of the British Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

She added a few minutes later: “The British Indoor Champs will be going ahead today after a fire in a kitchen. Just now need to clear the water.”

Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Laura Muir are among the star names competing this weekend. The event is also being used as the British trials for the European Athletics Indoor Championships, which take place in the Netherlands next month.