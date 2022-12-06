Fire Brigades Union members have been asked if they want to strike over a “derisory” 5% pay rise.

Members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) will travel to Westminster for a demonstration and lobby of MPs today (6 December) to mark the start of a ballot for strikes.

Firefighters and control staff rejected a 5% pay offer and more than 33,000 firefighters and control room staff have started voting on whether to strike over pay in the new year - voting on industrial action began on Monday (5 December).

The FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: "Strike action will always be a last resort but we are running out of options.

The FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “Strike action will always be a last resort but we are running out of options.

“Many firefighters and control staff are desperate. Some are struggling to afford to live. It is a dreadful and very serious state of affairs. We are doing everything we can to secure a decent offer. We have held talks with and written letters to many different parties, but no such pay offer has been forthcoming.

“It is the responsibility of fire service employers and governments to pay their staff properly. That is part of their responsibility of running the fire and rescue service. We look forward to receiving a pay offer from them that addresses the cost-of-living crisis firefighters and control staff are living through.

“We have been mandated by our members to fight for pay that they can live on, and will do that.”

Firefighters in Wennington during the recent heatwave. Photo: Getty

What dates could the firefighter strikes be on?

The Fire Brigades Union ballot closes on January 30, so there won’t be any walk outs until at least 7 February - as unions have to give a minimum of seven days notice. It is likely they would be later in the month, as the ballots would have to be counted.

When was the last firefighters’ strike?