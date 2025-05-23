Little girl Lila Marsland was found dead just hours after being told she had tonsillitis.

Lila Marsland, described as "the most amazing and adorable little girl", was found dead just hours after being discharged from hospital. The "adorable" five-year-old was told her she had tonsillitis despite her mum questioning whether it could be something more serious.

Rachael Mincherton took her daughter to Tameside Hospital in Greater Manchester after she started complaining of neck pain, a headache and had been vomiting. Rachael, who was a nurse at the time, asked hospital staff if Lila could have meningitis - which is an inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

However, a district nurse said the primary school pupil actually had tonsillitis and she was given oral antibiotics and was discharged. Just hours later in December 2023, Rachael woke up at around 9am to find that Lila was unresponsive.

Speaking ahead of an inquest into her daughter’s death, starting next week, the 36-year-old said: “When we arrived home from hospital, I slept with Lila that night and when I woke she was unresponsive. The paramedics arrived in minutes and did everything they could, but it was too late. At that moment our family changed forever."

Rachael, of Hyde, Greater Manchester, paid tribute to Lila, describing her as "the most amazing and adorable little girl" who had a "zest for life."

She said: "Lila was the most amazing and adorable little girl. She was a gentle soul who had many friends and all the teachers at school thought the world of her.

"I’d pick Lila up and it would take half an hour to leave as she would be hugging all of the teachers. Lila played with her friends, loved dancing, cheerleading and Rainbows.

"She had a zest for life and her entire future ahead of her. It breaks our hearts that she’ll never get to make the most of life and fulfil her potential."

Since Lila's death, Rachael and her partner Darren Marsland, 42, have set up a charity called "Lila's Light" - where they raise money to provide hospitals with bereavement bags for siblings who have lost a brother or sister.

They have raised over £10,000 so far, through a variety of fundraisers including a family fun day and charity football match. Rachael said: “No family thinks they’ll ever find themselves in this position.

"It’s almost impossible to put into words the feeling of loss our family faces every day and how Lila’s death will remain with us forever. We wouldn’t wish what we’re having to go through on anyone.

"However, fundraising is our way of keeping Lila’s memory alive while also giving something back and helping other families who may need support.”

An eight-day inquest into Lila's death is due to start at Manchester South Coroner’s Court in Stockport, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday (May 27). An initial investigation into the youngster's death indicated that Lila had signs of meningitis bacteria in fluid surrounding her brain.

Rachael and Darren, who also have a 15-year-old daughter Ava, are hoping the inquest will provide them with the “answers they deserve" and they have also instructed specialist medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell.

Rachael said: "One of the hardest things to try and come to terms with is having so many unanswered questions about why Lila died. We know the inquest and listening to the evidence is going to be incredibly difficult but it’s something we need to do to establish answers for our girl."

Jack Bookey, the expert medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing the family said: “Rachael and Darren remain devastated at losing their little girl so suddenly and tragically. Understandably they have a number of questions and concerns over what happened to Lila and the events leading up to her death.

“While nothing can make up for their devastating loss, the inquest is a major milestone in being able to provide Lila’s loved ones with the answers they deserve. If during the course of the inquest any issues in Lila’s care are identified, it’s vital that lessons are learned to improve patient safety.”

The Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, which run the hospital, have been contacted for a comment.