An 11-year-old girl who once dreamed of playing for Chelsea’s women’s team has had her leg amputated after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

Millie Blair was a healthy, sport-obsessed child who played for Peterborough United’s academy and Oundle Town girls’ team. But in summer 2024, after taking a knock to her leg during a match, her life changed dramatically.

Her father, Detective Inspector Gordon Blair of Cambridgeshire Police, said they first knew something was wrong when her condition did not improve. Gordon recalled: “That in itself wasn’t unusual... she was in pain but still managed a full 90 minutes for the boys’ team the next day – she’s a human dynamo.”

When the pain persisted, Millie was taken for tests. The result was devastating: she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer, on her 11th birthday. “After a barrage of X-rays and tests we received the shocking and devastating diagnosis of Osteosarcoma – a form of bone cancer, which usually affects children and young adults – on Millie’s 11th birthday of all days. It was the present nobody wanted.

“Finding out your kid has cancer is the worst feeling imaginable, your whole world implodes in an instant. It’s something no parent should have to go through.”

Gordon added: “The diagnosis was a huge, huge shock. Millie had been an otherwise healthy kid, with a 100% attendance record at school, she was fit and active and rarely ill. You have to stay strong and keep going, but it’s hard.

“I’ve faced the most harrowing murder scenes in my career and dealt with many awful crimes, but this has truly broken me. I cry every day, but Millie just tells me to pull myself together and stop being embarrassing. She’s still keeping it real despite everything she’s going through.”

Since then, Millie has endured seven operations, multiple rounds of chemotherapy, over 100 nights in hospital, and, in January, the amputation of her left leg above the knee.

“Finding out they’re going to lose their leg as well – it’s soul destroying,” said Gordon. “Millie has been absolutely phenomenal... she looked at herself in the mirror and said, ‘I’m going to smash this, I’m going to be in the Paralympics, I won’t let this stop me.’”

Millie now dreams of joining the England Women’s Amputee Football Team and competing in the Paralympics — but to do that, she’ll need a high-performance prosthetic leg not currently available through the NHS. The estimated cost for the leg and associated rehabilitation exceeds £130,000.

“I don’t want luxuries or fancy holidays,” Gordon said. “I’d do anything to get our normality back. This isn’t about experiences or treats - we just want to give Millie the power to dream again.”

To help make that possible, Gordon is now leading a gruelling 88-mile walk from Peterborough to Stamford Bridge to raise funds for a specialist prosthetic leg and future rehabilitation. He will be part of a 30-strong team walking from Peterborough United’s stadium to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge - two clubs that hold special meaning for Millie.

Day 1: Peterborough to St Neots (27 miles)

Day 2: St Neots to Welwyn Garden City (34 miles)

Day 3: Welwyn Garden City to Stamford Bridge, London (27 miles)

The walk is being organised by Detective Sergeant Adam McCluskey, Gemma Blair’s supervisor. “If anyone can join us at any point, it will be a real morale boost,” Gordon said. “Adam has been amazing organising it all. I’m just turning up and hoping to get through it.”

So far, the GoFundMe campaign for Millie has exceeded its target of £130,000, with every penny going toward her new leg and future medical needs.

The Blairs have received immense support from their police colleagues, friends, family, and even Peterborough United Football Club. “Friends, family, colleagues, everyone has been amazing,” Gordon said. “The love and support has been so overwhelming. Peterborough United have also been phenomenal.”

Despite the trauma of the past year, Gordon and Gemma remain focused on giving Millie the best possible future. “We also want to raise as much awareness as possible around children’s cancers,” he said. “They don’t get anywhere near the attention or funding they deserve. The NHS is full of wonderful people, but the system is woefully broken, as we’ve sadly discovered.”

Millie continues to fight with strength and humour. “She’s not going to let the loss of a limb resign her to the sofa,” Gordon said. “She’s got dreams to fulfil and teammates who need her.”